After 100% up in 6 months, company set for spin off - Check record date, new entity, shareholders benefits, ESOPs

Shares of Veranda Learning Solutions made range bound movement during Monday’s intraday trading session ahead of its spin-off record date. The BSE Consumer Discretionary stock announced demerger and listing of JK Shah Commerce Education Limited.

The company stock has surged nearly 48% in six months and around 4.89% in 2026 so far.

Veranda Learning Solutions spin off record date The company has fixed Tuesday, October 6, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. The company scrip will also start trading ex-benefit, ie without the value of the demerged entity, from record date.

Veranda Learning Solutions spin off ratio The demerger will take place in the share entitlement ratio of 1:1. As per the company press release, “eligible shareholders of Veranda Learning as on the Record Date will receive 1 equity share of J.K. Shah Commerce Education Limited for every 1 equity share held in Veranda Learning.”

JK Shah Commerce Education Limited will subsequently pursue listing of its equity shares on BSE and NSE post mandatory approvals and processes.

New demerged entity Veranda Learnings Solutions spin off will lead to the listing of its newly demerged entity, ie JK Shah Commerce Education Limited. The company on Monday announced the constitution of the Board of Directors of JK Shah Commerce Education Limited (JSCEL), ahead of the record date.

“JSCEL will bring together J.K. Shah Classes, BB Virtuals, Navkar Digital Institute, Tapasya College of Commerce and Logic School of Management under a focused Commerce education platform,” stated the company in its BSE filing on Monday.

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited today announced the constitution of the Board of Directors of J.K. Shah Commerce Education Limited (JSCEL), ahead of the October 6, 2026, Record Date for the demerger of its Commerce education vertical.

Veranda Learning Solutions share price trend Veranda Learning Solutions stock was trading 0.84% lower at ₹212 apiece on BSE at 3:20 pm on Monday. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at -0.16%. The stock closed 3.50% lower at ₹213.70 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹2,062.35 crore on Thursday. Veranda Learning Solutions share price has surged 48% in six months. It has declined 5.7% in one year and around 30% in two years.

Veranda Learning Solutions share price history The stock has delivered 48% return in six months and around 4.6% return in 2026 so far. Veranda Learning Solutions share price value has declined 14% in three months and around 11.8% in one year.

Veranda Learning Solutions ESOPs announcement In July, the company has allotted 30,122 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each of the company under “Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, Employee Stock Option Plan 2022, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.”