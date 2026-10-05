After 100% up in 6 months, company set for spin off - Check record date, new entity, shareholders benefits, ESOPs

Veranda Learning Solutions shares have shown range-bound movements ahead of the spin-off record date on October 6. The stock, which has surged nearly 48% in six months, will demerge into JK Shah Commerce Education Limited at a ratio of 1:1.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published5 Oct 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Veranda Learning Solutions has fixed record date for spin off. Check details (AI image for representational purpose)
Veranda Learning Solutions has fixed record date for spin off. Check details (AI image for representational purpose)

Shares of Veranda Learning Solutions made range bound movement during Monday’s intraday trading session ahead of its spin-off record date. The BSE Consumer Discretionary stock announced demerger and listing of JK Shah Commerce Education Limited.

The company stock has surged nearly 48% in six months and around 4.89% in 2026 so far.

Veranda Learning Solutions spin off record date

The company has fixed Tuesday, October 6, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. The company scrip will also start trading ex-benefit, ie without the value of the demerged entity, from record date.

Veranda Learning Solutions spin off ratio

The demerger will take place in the share entitlement ratio of 1:1. As per the company press release, “eligible shareholders of Veranda Learning as on the Record Date will receive 1 equity share of J.K. Shah Commerce Education Limited for every 1 equity share held in Veranda Learning.”

JK Shah Commerce Education Limited will subsequently pursue listing of its equity shares on BSE and NSE post mandatory approvals and processes.

New demerged entity

Veranda Learnings Solutions spin off will lead to the listing of its newly demerged entity, ie JK Shah Commerce Education Limited. The company on Monday announced the constitution of the Board of Directors of JK Shah Commerce Education Limited (JSCEL), ahead of the record date.

“JSCEL will bring together J.K. Shah Classes, BB Virtuals, Navkar Digital Institute, Tapasya College of Commerce and Logic School of Management under a focused Commerce education platform,” stated the company in its BSE filing on Monday.

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited today announced the constitution of the Board of Directors of J.K. Shah Commerce Education Limited (JSCEL), ahead of the October 6, 2026, Record Date for the demerger of its Commerce education vertical.

Veranda Learning Solutions share price trend

Veranda Learning Solutions stock was trading 0.84% lower at 212 apiece on BSE at 3:20 pm on Monday. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at -0.16%. The stock closed 3.50% lower at 213.70 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 2,062.35 crore on Thursday. Veranda Learning Solutions share price has surged 48% in six months. It has declined 5.7% in one year and around 30% in two years.

Veranda Learning Solutions share price history

The stock has delivered 48% return in six months and around 4.6% return in 2026 so far. Veranda Learning Solutions share price value has declined 14% in three months and around 11.8% in one year.

Veranda Learning Solutions ESOPs announcement

In July, the company has allotted 30,122 equity shares of face value of 10 each of the company under “Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, Employee Stock Option Plan 2022, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.”

Post ESOPs, the company’s paid up equity capital has increased from “9,63,20,725 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 96,32,07,250” to “9,63,50,847 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 96,35,08,470”.

Veranda Learning
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsAfter 100% up in 6 months, company set for spin off - Check record date, new entity, shareholders benefits, ESOPs
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.