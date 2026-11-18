Shares of US-based biotechnology company Sellas Life Sciences extended their spectacular rally on Wednesday, November 18, rising another 5% after soaring nearly 156% in the previous session.

The stock has come under investors' radar following a major breakthrough in a late-stage clinical trial of its experimental cancer vaccine, which demonstrated a significant improvement in survival outcomes among patients with an aggressive form of blood cancer.

The sharp rally came after the company announced positive results from its pivotal Phase 3 REGAL trial evaluating galinpepimut-S (GPS), an investigational immunotherapeutic cancer vaccine designed to treat acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The results marked a significant milestone for the company, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint of overall survival. Sellas said the treatment reduced the risk of death by 41% compared with the best available treatment, with a hazard ratio of 0.59 and a statistically significant p-value of 0.035, as per the company's press release.

The company said that the 126-patient study showed that patients receiving GPS achieved median overall survival of 24 months, compared with 14.7 months among those receiving the best available treatment.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is an aggressive cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow. According to the company, the vaccine works by training the body's immune system to identify and attack residual leukaemia cells carrying the WT1 protein.

The treatment was also generally well tolerated, with no new safety concerns identified and most treatment-related adverse events being mild to moderate.

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FDA approval plans and fundraising in focus The positive clinical findings have raised expectations around the vaccine's commercial potential and the company's regulatory roadmap. Sellas said it plans to meet with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss an accelerated filing strategy while advancing preparations for a Biologics License Application (BLA), targeting submission in the first half of 2027.

The results have also drawn positive attention from analysts. Alliance Global Partners analyst James Molloy described the findings as clinically meaningful and indicated that the treatment could potentially receive expedited approval in 2027, as per the media reports.

However, investors also have a potential dilution risk to consider. On November 17, Sellas announced an underwritten public offering of $150 million in common stock, with an additional 30-day option for underwriters to purchase shares worth up to $22.5 million. J.P. Morgan and TD Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers.

The proposed offering is intended to provide additional capital to the company, but the issuance of fresh shares could dilute existing shareholders.

Despite the fundraising announcement, investor enthusiasm surrounding the Phase 3 trial results has remained the dominant driver of the stock's recent rally. The next key triggers for investors will be the company's discussions with the FDA, further clinical data disclosures, and progress towards its targeted 2027 regulatory filing.

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