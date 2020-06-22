After 3-day rally, Sensex, Nifty rise to 3-month highs. What analysts say

“Positive US futures helped domestic markets to end higher. Nifty and Bank Nifty both have changed the trading range by crossing the levels of 10330 and 21810. The new trading range could be between 10150 and 10550 for the Nifty. For the Bank Nifty, it could be 21500 and 23000. Bank Nifty should outperform Nifty in the next upmove. However, Nifty has formed a doji star formation at the top of the current rally. Doji conveys a sense of indecision or tug-of-war between buyers and sellers. Neither bulls nor bears were able to gain control and a turning point could be developing. Buying should be done in the market either on dips or only if it crosses the level of 10410. The world markets would be influential for our market."