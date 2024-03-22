After 3 straight months of decline, B&K Securities sees a 40% upside in FMCG stock Hindustan Foods, initiates coverage
After declining for all 3 months of the current calendar year so far, domestic brokerage house B&K Securities sees a 40 percent upside in the FMCG stock in the next 12 months. The brokerage has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call and a target price of ₹678.
