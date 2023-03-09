After 4 days of buying, FIIs turn net sellers over Fed's hawkish tone; DIIs show muted demand3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:38 PM IST
- As per NSE data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) buying value stood at ₹7,570.52 crore in Indian equities on Thursday --- while the selling value came in at ₹8,132.30 crore. Taking this into consideration, FIIs outflow was overall at ₹561.78 crore during the day.
US Federal Reserve's chair Jerome Powell hinted for higher than expected rate hikes ahead which sent panic among investors on Thursday. Indian equities dived tracking feeble global cues. In regards to institutional investors, FIIs took a U-turn to become net sellers after being buyers for the past four days in a row. While DIIs showed dull lacklustre demand for domestic equities.
