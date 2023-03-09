For ahead, Patil said, "the overall trend still remains in a bearish to sideways mode. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,400 – 17,350 levels and resistance are capped at 17,800 levels. In case the Nifty breach below 17,350 levels than 17,200 will be the next support zone. A strong break above 17,800 will indicates a breakout in index."