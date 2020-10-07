After 5 days of gains, Sensex now eyes 40,000. What analysts say

Indian stock market indices ended higher for the fifth day in a row, boosted by gains in heavyweights RIL and TCS. The Nifty ended up 0.66% at 11,738.85, while the Sensex closed up 300 points to 39,878.95. Shares of Reliance Industries surged as much as 4.5% after it said on Tuesday Abu Dhabi Investment Authority would invest ₹5,513 crore in its retail arm.

"After the initial gains, Nifty failed to rise materially post 1030 am suggesting sector and stock rotation. A negative advance decline ratio also suggested partial profit taking by traders/investors. The next resistance for the Nifty continues to be at 11782," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

On the BSE, 1,078 shares advanced while 1,596 declined.

Shares of IT heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services ended 1.4% higher after hitting a record high ahead of its quarterly results, with the company expected to announce details on a highly anticipated buyback plan.

Titan Company ended up 4.5% after it said its jewellery division saw a quarterly recovery rate of 98%, sending its shares to a seven-month high and making it the top gainer on the Nifty 50.

Bajaj Finance shares fell 4.1%, after the company said it will continue to accelerate its COVID-19 provisioning and reported a drop in new loans.





Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"Markets will first react to the TCS numbers and management commentary in early trade on Thursday i.e. October 8. A decisive breakout above 11,800 in Nifty would further fuel the rally else some profit-taking can’t be ruled out. We feel it’s prudent to book partial profits after the recent rally and wait for any dip to re-enter in the index. Stocks, on the other hand, are offering opportunities on both sides so plan your trades accordingly.

Market Quote by Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Observation is that main indices have almost reached the last high, in context with a bounce in global and domestic economy. Going ahead the market may turn a bit volatile, in the short-term, as it will be difficult to maintain the momentum given important upcoming events of the US election and Q2 result season. Secondary indices of mid and small caps are under some resistance, as investors are risk averse at these levels. Stock wise positive or negative performance is expected to continue as per the expectation & actual performance of Q2FY21 result."

Nifty Tech View from Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Nifty has immediate hurdle around 11800 zone. If it manages to hold above 11800 zone then we may see quick move towards 12k mark and good supports are still placed around 11660-11600 zone. Nifty bank closed a day at 22965 with gains of half a percent, supports are coming near 22700-22400 zone and resistance is coming near 23150-23400 zone". (With Agency Inputs)

