After 5 days of gains, Sensex now eyes 40,000. What analysts say

"Observation is that main indices have almost reached the last high, in context with a bounce in global and domestic economy. Going ahead the market may turn a bit volatile, in the short-term, as it will be difficult to maintain the momentum given important upcoming events of the US election and Q2 result season. Secondary indices of mid and small caps are under some resistance, as investors are risk averse at these levels. Stock wise positive or negative performance is expected to continue as per the expectation & actual performance of Q2FY21 result."