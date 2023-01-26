After 6,850% dividend payout so far in FY23, Vedanta to declare 4th interim dividend tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:19 PM IST
- The company also announced the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the fourth interim dividend which is set on February 4th.
- Vedanta shares will turn ex-dividend on February 3rd on stock exchanges.
Vedanta is among the dividend kings who have paid three dividends on interim basis in FY23 so far. And once again, the mining major is set to give another gift to investors by announcing a fourth interim dividend on Friday alongside its financial results for the third quarter of FY23. Vedanta has already set the record date for the upcoming dividend announcement.
