After paying a massive 620% dividend in FY22, tech giant Infosys has announced yet another gift to its shareholders. The company will pay an interim dividend of 330% for the financial year of FY23. The company has a fixed record and payment date for the dividend. The majority of analysts are optimistic about Infosys shares as the company is expected to continue to gain market share in the sector. In Q2FY23, Infosys carried strong hiring and witnessed a sharp decline in attrition rate, while EBIT margins improved. Overall, Infosys' quarterly earnings were in line with estimates.
Infosys announced an interim dividend of ₹16.50 per equity share on October 13 for fiscal year FY23. The company sets October 28 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend benefits. While it plans to pay the dividend by November 10, 2022.
That being said, Infosys shares will turn ex-dividend on October 27.
The record date is the day when the company identifies the names of eligible shareholders for dividend benefits. All the shareholders whose name appears in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends. Meanwhile, the ex-dividend date is the day the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one working day before the record date.
In FY22, Infosys paid a dividend of 620% aggregating to ₹31 per equity share. The company is among the dividend king stocks.
Additionally, on Thursday, the company's board also approved a share buyback plan of ₹9,300 crore at a floor price of ₹1,850 per share.
In Q2FY23, Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,021 crore up by 11% from ₹5,421 crore in Q2FY22. While consolidated revenue from operations climbed by 23.43% to ₹36,538 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹29,602 apiece in Q2 of the previous fiscal.
Further, the company revised FY23 revenue guidance to 15%-16%; while operating margin guidance is also revised to 21%-22%.
Should you buy Infosys shares?
Pankaj Kapoor analyst at CLSA said, "Infosys’ reported 2Q23 revenue growth a slightly below our estimate but was more than offset with a larger margin beat, strong deal wins and an unexpected calibration of FY23 revenue growth and margin guidance. Its results, like peers, underline the resilience of the service portfolio and adeptness of the cost structure of Indian IT services companies. We raise our FY23 and FY24 EPS c.1% each, also to build-in a likely buyback (by 4Q23). Thus, while the spectre of macro risk remains an overhang, we believe a likely pause in downgrades & the proposed buyback could revive investor interest. We maintain our BUY rating & raise our price target from Rs1,750 to Rs1,800. Infosys is our preferred sector pick and a part of the CLSA India Focus portfolio."
Meanwhile, Emkay Global analysts in their report said, " Infosys has narrowed its revenue growth guidance to 15-16% CC (14-16% earlier), implying 0-1.2% CQGR in H2 which reflects seasonal weakness and increased caution amid macro uncertainties. Management has also narrowed its EBITM guidance to 21-22% for FY23 (earlier 21-23%) and expects it to be at the lower end of the guided range. We largely retain our earnings estimates (<0.5% change) for FY23-25 post the Q2 performance. We maintain BUY with TP of Rs1,600/share at 22x Sep-24E EPS, considering continued market-share gains, expected margin recovery, and steady cash generation."
Also, analysts at JM Financial in their report said, "We make slight tweaks to our FY22-25E EPS after 2QFY23 results and maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of ₹1,650. Infosys remains on track to retain growth leadership amongst Tier I techs notwithstanding the macro volatility. 2Q margin improvement strengthens confidence in margin recovery for company/Tier I peers through the rest of FY23 in line with our thesis."
Furthermore, analysts at Reliance Securities said, "We expect INFO to continue to gain market share in technology adoption. In view of strong deal wins, strong revenue guidance, healthy margin territory, and attractive valuation, we maintain our BUY recommendation on INFO with a revised target price of Rs1,735 (vs. the prior Rs1,680), valuing the stock at an unrevised P/E multiple of 24x FY24E earnings."
Whereas Axis Securities analysts said, "We recommend a BUY rating on the stock and assign a 24x P/E multiple to its FY24E earnings of ₹73.4/share to arrive at a TP of ₹1,750/share, implying an upside of 23% from the CMP."
On the other hand, ICICI Securities analysts said, "Our EPS estimates increase by 1.3%/1.8% for FY23/24 largely led by an increase in US$/INR rate assumption. We note that pain due to macro headwinds is evident in the sector and our revenue estimates already bake in a possible recessionary scenario. However, we upgrade Infosys to ADD (earlier: HOLD) because we believe 1) INFY will benefit from cost-takeout deals, 2) it is likely to deliver industry-leading growth, 3) its margins have bottomed out and will likely improve hereon and 4) favourable valuations of 21x on FY24E EPS (only 12% premium to 10-year average 1-yr forward earnings multiple). We value Infy on 23x FY24E EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs1,564 (prior: 1,470). We do not estimate further material cuts in EPS going forward. Infosys has underperformed NIFTY by ~17% in the last 6 months; suggest adding in dips."
On Friday, Infosys shares witnessed stellar buying sentiments. The stock ended at ₹1,474.05 apiece up by 3.82% on BSE. The company's market cap is around ₹6,20,254.82 crore.
At the current market price, Infosys' dividend yield is around 2.1%.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
