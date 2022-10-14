On the other hand, ICICI Securities analysts said, "Our EPS estimates increase by 1.3%/1.8% for FY23/24 largely led by an increase in US$/INR rate assumption. We note that pain due to macro headwinds is evident in the sector and our revenue estimates already bake in a possible recessionary scenario. However, we upgrade Infosys to ADD (earlier: HOLD) because we believe 1) INFY will benefit from cost-takeout deals, 2) it is likely to deliver industry-leading growth, 3) its margins have bottomed out and will likely improve hereon and 4) favourable valuations of 21x on FY24E EPS (only 12% premium to 10-year average 1-yr forward earnings multiple). We value Infy on 23x FY24E EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs1,564 (prior: 1,470). We do not estimate further material cuts in EPS going forward. Infosys has underperformed NIFTY by ~17% in the last 6 months; suggest adding in dips."