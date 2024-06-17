After a 15% drop in 2024 YTD, why InCred Equities is bullish on MTAR Technologies, sees 42% upside potential
MTAR poised for growth with long-term agreement with IAI for aviation sector worth US$90-120 million. Renewable energy faces grid stability issues. Fuel cells and nuclear energy emerge as viable alternatives, benefiting MTAR significantly. InCred Equities forecasts 42% upside in MTAR stock.
After a 15 percent correction in 2024 year-to-date, brokerage house InCred Equities sees a 42 percent upside in MTAR Technologies. The brokerage has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call and a target price of ₹2,644.
