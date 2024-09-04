After a 1500% climb in 52 months, Kotak Securities projects 30% more upside for this auto ancillary stock

Fiem Industries, a leading player in the two-wheeler automotive lighting and rear-view mirror segments, has seen its shares surge significantly in recent years, reaching new milestones and setting benchmark highs.

Back in April 2020, the company’s shares were trading at just ₹101 apiece. Since then, they have skyrocketed by 1,500%, now trading at around ₹1,650. Notably, the stock has posted positive returns for four consecutive calendar years, with gains of 21% in 2023, 54% in 2022, 100% in 2021, and 20% in 2020.

In the current calendar year alone, the stock has already jumped by 55%, rallying from ₹1,062 to ₹1,620.

Since its listing on the NSE in 2006, Fiem Industries has experienced seven calendar years of negative returns, with the remaining 11 years in the green. Among these, 2014 was the standout year, with the stock recording its biggest annual gain of 140%.

Looking ahead, domestic brokerage firm, Kotak Securities anticipates that the stock will continue its strong performance, driven by the company's strategic position to capitalize on the two-wheeler industry recovery. The brokerage highlights the company's robust presence with key players in the two-wheeler segment, noting that it has consistently outperformed industry growth.

Kotak Securities also believes that the rising adoption of LED lighting in the automotive sector will further fuel the company's growth. The passenger vehicle segment, in particular, presents significant medium-term growth opportunities.

Additionally, the brokerage points to the company’s strong financial performance, which it expects to continue, supported by healthy volume growth in the two-wheeler industry and increasing demand for LED automotive lighting.

Therefore, the brokerage has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of ₹2,140 apiece, which signals an upside potential of 30% from the stock's previous closing price of ₹1,650.

To benefit from the recovery in two-wheeler demand India is one of the top two-wheeler manufacturers globally, with around 2.1 crore units produced in FY24, according to Kotak Securities. The industry reached its peak production of 2.5 crore units in FY19 but faced a significant decline in FY20 and FY21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there has been healthy volume growth in the past two years, sales remain below the peak levels of FY19.

Given that 97% of Fiem Industries' automobile business revenue comes from the two-wheeler segment, demand growth in this area is crucial. The two-wheeler industry's recovery began in FY23 and has continued, with strong volume growth in Q1 FY25.

Kotak Securities expects this trend to persist in FY25, supported by a good monsoon, improved consumer sentiment, and increased government spending. Over the long term, domestic demand is expected to grow due to rising personal transportation needs, increasing economic activities, higher income levels, and urbanization.

Strong presence with key players in the two-wheeler segment The company has built strong, long-standing relationships with key players in the two-wheeler segment, which has significantly contributed to its historical growth. In the domestic market, Fiem has leveraged its connections with major OEMs to cross-sell its products.

Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor are Fiem's top two revenue contributors, and since FY18, the company has gained significant traction with Yamaha Motor India and Suzuki Motorcycle. Yamaha Motor India has become Fiem's third-largest revenue contributor, with revenue from Suzuki Motorcycle also growing substantially over the past six years, the brokerage noted.

Its top four customers accounted for around 79% of its revenue in Q1 FY25. In the competitive two-wheeler automotive lighting segment, Fiem faces competition from companies like Unitech Machines, Varroc Engineering, Lumax Industries, and Uno Minda.

Debt-free balance sheet Kotak Securities highlights Fiem's impressive growth, noting that the company’s revenue has grown at an 11% CAGR over the past decade, despite challenges like the two-wheeler industry's decline during FY21 and FY22 due to COVID-19.

Fiem outperformed industry volume growth, and Kotak Securities expects this trend to continue, projecting a 15% CAGR in revenue from FY24 to FY27, driven by robust two-wheeler demand and increasing LED adoption.

Fiem's EBITDA margin has improved from 11% pre-COVID to 13.2% in FY24, with stable margins expected in the coming years due to its pass-through contract with OEMs. The brokerage anticipates a healthy 19% CAGR in earnings over FY24-FY27, supported by double-digit revenue growth and marginal EBITDA margin increases.

Kotak Securities also notes Fiem's strong financial health, with a debt-free balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation. The company plans to invest ₹100 crore in FY25 and ₹250 crore over the next 2-3 years, funded by internal accruals. Fiem's ROE has improved from 12% in FY19 to 20% in FY24, and the brokerage expects to remain strong at 20-21% over FY25-FY27.