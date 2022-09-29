In the note, Desai said, "We have been worried about profit margins, and this remains a point of focus as we head into another earnings season. Our F2023earnings estimates are still 5% below the consensus average, even with consensus lowering earnings estimates of late. We see further risk to earnings from a slowdown in global growth in 2023. One way to offset such a risk comes from improving domestic CAPEX."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}