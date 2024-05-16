After a flat listing, Aadhar Housing Finance share price jumps 7.5% to hit a new high
After a muted debut in the previous session, Aadhar Housing Finance jumped as much as 7.5 percent in intra-day deals today to its new high of ₹354.50. The stock has now advanced 12.5 percent from its issue price of ₹315.
After a muted debut in the previous session, Aadhar Housing Finance jumped as much as 7.5 percent in intra-day deals today to its new high of ₹354.50.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started