After a lull in Feb, IPO market to hot up in March
- The firms which are expected to launch IPOs include Resgen Limited, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, ITCons E Solutions, Systango Technologies
The month of March could bring back the interest in IPO market as many public offers are expected to hit the Street. Two of these - ResGen Limited and Systango Technologies - are expected this week itself. This comes after a brief lull in February.
