The month of March could bring back the interest in IPO market as many public offers are expected to hit the Street. Two of these - ResGen Limited and Systango Technologies - are expected this week itself. This comes after a brief lull in February.

The companies that are planning to launch their initial public offerings this month include Resgen Limited, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, ITCons E Solutions, Systango Technologies.

While Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is a mainboard IPO, others

The three-day initial public offerings (IPOs) of ResGen Limited and Systango Technologies Limited will open for public subscription this week on Tuesday, February 27, 2023 and on Thursday, March 2, 2023 respectively.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test