Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  After a lull in Feb, IPO market to hot up in March

After a lull in Feb, IPO market to hot up in March

1 min read . 02:20 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
The three-day initial public offerings (IPOs) of ResGen Limited and Systango Technologies Limited will open for public subscription this week

  • The firms which are expected to launch IPOs include Resgen Limited, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, ITCons E Solutions, Systango Technologies

The month of March could bring back the interest in IPO market as many public offers are expected to hit the Street. Two of these - ResGen Limited and Systango Technologies - are expected this week itself. This comes after a brief lull in February.

The month of March could bring back the interest in IPO market as many public offers are expected to hit the Street. Two of these - ResGen Limited and Systango Technologies - are expected this week itself. This comes after a brief lull in February.

The companies that are planning to launch their initial public offerings this month include Resgen Limited, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, ITCons E Solutions, Systango Technologies.

The companies that are planning to launch their initial public offerings this month include Resgen Limited, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, ITCons E Solutions, Systango Technologies.

While Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is a mainboard IPO, others 

While Divgi Torqtransfer Systems is a mainboard IPO, others 

The three-day initial public offerings (IPOs) of ResGen Limited and Systango Technologies Limited will open for public subscription this week on Tuesday, February 27, 2023 and on Thursday, March 2, 2023 respectively.

The three-day initial public offerings (IPOs) of ResGen Limited and Systango Technologies Limited will open for public subscription this week on Tuesday, February 27, 2023 and on Thursday, March 2, 2023 respectively.

 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

 

 

 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP