Mid-cap stocks catch their breath after a record run

Earnings support will be critical to justify the steep valuation of the markets. There may be uneven recovery in corporate earnings for the September quarter, as the Indian economy opened up with a drop in covid-19 cases, analysts said. Midcap firms that analysts of Reliance Securities are tracking will report 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in revenue, while sequentially revenue is likely to remain flat in the second quarter of FY22, they said. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin is expected to contract by 50 basis points y-o-y due to higher input costs. Net profit of the midcap firms is expected to grow 34% y-o-y, but it may decline 1% quarter-on-quarter.