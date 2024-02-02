After a strong 2023, FPIs turn net sellers in January 2024; will this trend continue?
After strong inflows in 2023, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers in the first month of 2024, January. FPIs sold Indian equities worth ₹25,744 crore during the month on the back of a rise in US bond yields. Will the selling continue?
