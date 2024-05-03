IPO market in a slump! After a strong FY24, only 3 mainboard IPOs list in April, 2 trade above issue price
The mainboard IPO market witnessed a slump in April due to market volatility, election season, and foreign investment outflows. Only 3 issues were listed, with 2 trading above their IPO prices. Overall, 25 mainboard IPOs have listed in 2024 YTD.
After a strong rise in the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the mainboard IPO market witnessed a slump in the first month of the financial year 2024-35 (FY25), April. The current market volatility, election season, and foreign investment outflows in April are being blamed for a lull in the mainboard IPO space.
