After a stunning recovery, markets turn iffy again

Much like the post-2008 recovery, the post-lockdown surge was largely because of the liquidity created by central banks. However, the world is a much more uncertain place today, said Vineet Bagri, managing partner, TrustPlutus Wealth (India) Pvt. Ltd. For one, this time, inflation has taken root and has got central bankers worried. Also, there was no disruption in supply chains during the 2008 crisis as there has been this time, he said. The rebound in stocks is fizzling out now amid negative global cues as the US Federal Reserve turns hawkish and sparks an outflow of foreign money. The rising uncertainty is keeping investors on the edge, with ₹12.2 trillion of investors’ money wiped out in May itself.