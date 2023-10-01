After a volatile Indian stock market in September, what lies ahead next month? Know from expert
Global markets face consolidation due to sluggish economy, high inflation, and high-interest rates, impacting future growth prospects. Selling seen in emerging markets, including India, but cushioned by positive inflows from domestic investors.
Historically, the monthly returns of S&P 500 are mostly negative in September. An anomaly which is believed to be a season behaviour having an effect on the performance of global stock market annually. In the current month, Indian markets have indeed marked increased volatility. Among different market segments, mid- and small-cap stocks have borne the brunt of this volatility, while large-cap stocks have remained relatively stable. The direct consequence of this volatility is increased selling pressure from FIIs and HNIs. The selling in India by foreign investors is collateral damage resulting from the adverse performance of global equity.
