After a week of banking tumult, now focus is on Fed meeting minutes2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:58 AM IST
- Investors' confidence was negatively impacted by the turbulence in the US banking industry caused by Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) bankruptcy and the closure of New York's Signature Bank
The Indian equity market has shown a strong rally in the last hour of Friday's trading session and successfully closed above their important levels. The Nifty and Banknifty traded simultaneously in the last hour, while the US market showed some weakness on Friday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×