After a week of banking tumult, now focus is on Fed meeting minutes

Investors' confidence was negatively impacted by the turbulence in the US banking industry caused by Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) bankruptcy and the closure of New York's Signature Bank. Global markets are in brittle mode because everyone is eyeing the outcome of the upcoming US FOMC meeting, which is scheduled for March 22, 2023. US 2-year bond yields are also cooling off, from 5.08% to 3.84%. Apart from this, the Japanese inflation rate for February will be announced on March 24, 2023.