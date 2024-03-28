Markets
After a year of exuberance, markets bid adieu to FY24
28 Mar 2024
Summary
- Indian equities wrap up FY24 with a shine: Realty, PSU Banks dazzle
Stock markets delivered thumping returns for the believers in FY24, topped off by mutual fund purchases and derivatives expiry fuelling gains on Thursday, the last trading day of the financial year.
