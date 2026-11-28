Kalyan Jewellers share price target: Kalyan Jewellers has delivered an extraordinary rally, gaining nearly 86% in six months and a staggering 878% over five years. Yet, HSBC believes the jewellery retailer has further room to rise, retaining its bullish stance on the stock. The brokerage sees strong jewellery demand, competitive pricing and the growth potential of its new affordable jewellery brand as key drivers, with the latter offering an additional earnings opportunity that is not yet included in its estimates.

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HSBC has a Buy rating on Kalyan Jewellers with a target price of ₹830 per share, implying around 28% upside. The brokerage said strong execution at the company's Akshaya Thanga Maligai (ATM) brand could push earnings above its current estimates.

Kalyan Jewellers has significantly outperformed over the longer term, although its recent performance has also been strong. The stock has gained 32% in one month, 5% in three months, 86% in six months, 33% in one year and 878% over five years.

Why is HSBC bullish? HSBC said jewellery demand has remained resilient despite a high base, while highlighting the growth potential of ATM, Kalyan's regional affordable gold jewellery brand. The brokerage has not yet incorporated ATM's contribution into its financial estimates, citing limited information from the company. A successful expansion of the format could therefore provide an additional source of upside.

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Following store visits in Chennai, HSBC noted strong festive-season traction at ATM's first showroom in T. Nagar, which opened in August 2026. Kalyan plans to open two additional stores in each of the December and March quarters.

ATM is positioned to compete with regional jewellery chains and unorganised retailers through affordable pricing, locally tailored designs and collections suited to regional buying preferences. HSBC said its inventory and designs are curated around local tastes and purchasing patterns, differentiating the format from Kalyan's existing jewellery network.

Making charges on plain gold jewellery are capped at around 10%, which HSBC considers among the lowest offered by key competitors. This could help the brand attract customers looking for affordable jewellery. However, lower making charges are also likely to result in gross margins below those of Kalyan's main retail network.

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The brokerage has not included ATM in its estimates because it lacks further details from the company. However, it believes successful execution and expansion could translate into earnings upside beyond its current projections.

Chennai jewellery demand remains strong despite high base HSBC's market checks in Chennai indicated healthy festive demand, followed by wedding-related purchases. Demand remained stable despite a high comparison base.

The brokerage observed that average bill values may have declined as gold prices eased in recent weeks. However, higher store footfall and an increase in the quantity of gold purchased have partly offset the impact. Many consumers continue to shop within an implicit spending budget.

Making charges on plain gold jewellery ranged from 5% to 20%, depending on design complexity, while charges on studded jewellery were higher. Studded jewellery accounts for a relatively small share of the Chennai market.

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Old gold exchanges contributed around 40% to 70% of purchases, depending on the retailer. Monthly gold purchase schemes also remain an important customer acquisition channel, while cash-for-gold transactions are not actively encouraged or marketed. HSBC added that increasing competition in recent years may have put pressure on making charges. Retail diamond prices, meanwhile, have not declined significantly despite lower wholesale prices over the past three to four years.

Gold price Gold prices in India have fallen nearly 30% from their January peak, shedding more than ₹43,000 per 10 grams. Yet, several jewellery stocks have delivered strong double-digit returns in 2026, with some surging more than 200%.

MCX gold futures stood at ₹1,25,350 per 10 grams on November 27, down from the record ₹1,80,779 touched on January 29. Gold prices have also declined 11% in November from ₹1,40,891 on October 30. The year-to-date decline stands at 13%, despite the recent correction.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.