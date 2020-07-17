After big rally, Sensex, Nifty notch longest weekly gain in more than 1 year

Indian stock markets finished on a strong note today, led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and HUL. The Sensex rallied 548 points to finish at 37,020 while the NSE Nifty surged 1.51% to close at 10,901. The Nifty and the Sensex posted their fifth straight weekly gain, rising 1.24% and 1.16%, respectively. This is their longest weekly winning streak since March-April 2019.

PSU stocks fired up markets as buzz about privatisation gained ground, said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, BPCL surged 12.5% while ONGC gained 6%.

"Reliance and select financials lent good support to the bulls on a day which saw hectic activity on the broader market too with several stocks on the rural theme too participating," he added.

Among other top gainers, Reliance Industries, M&M, HDFC Bank, Titan and Bajaj Finace surged between 3% and 4%.

HCL Technologies became the third IT major to report upbeat profit, offsetting concerns over surging domestic coronavirus cases that crossed the 1 million mark. Corporate earnings among blue-chip companies have so far been positive with IT majors Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies beating estimates.

HCL Tech shares closed slightly lower today on profit-taking after surging about 3% intra-day.

Here is what analysts say on today's market performance:

Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"We have successfully crossed 10850 which was the resistance and the upper end of the range bound markets we were in the midst of since a couple of trading sessions. We should now attempt to reach 11000 and then 11100. The support for this market is now at 10600."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Markets gained strength towards the end of the session, led by Financials and Energy stocks. Global markets were lacklustre as a EU summit to discuss a post-pandemic recovery fund is underway. The markets globally are banking on continued liquidity to ensure that the recent momentum seen in the markets does not stall. Indian stocks are seeing earnings specific moves while the ever present possibility of another lockdown has done little to affect the sentiment".

Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities

“Hopes of an early launch of Covid 19 vaccine kept global market sentiments positive. Better-than-expected 1QFY21 IT sector results, led by Infosys, buoyed investor sentiment. FPIs bought equities worth US$99 mn over the past five trading sessions while DIIs sold US$568 mn worth of equities in the same period." (With Agency Inputs)

