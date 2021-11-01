After big upmove today, Nifty near crucial resistance zone

“Today markets witnessed a rebound and gained nearly one and a half percent, taking a breather after the recent fall. Upbeat global cues triggered a firm start however profit taking at the higher levels capped the upside. However, the news of GST collection reaching closer to record high fueled fresh momentum in the latter half, which further strengthened with recovery in select index majors. We feel it’s a rebound and the bias would change if Nifty manages to cross and hold above 18,100. Meanwhile, participants should continue with the cautious approach and do not jump into a trade. The upcoming US Fed meet and earnings will dictate the trend ahead," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}