After BSE, market cap of NSE firms hits a record $3 tn as stocks rally

"The overall structure of the market remains positive as many states are planning to ease restrictions in June which will help in revive economic activities. Stimulus if announced by government will further provide support to much needed sectors. Thus, as the 2nd Covid-19 wave recedes in India (active cases down ~1/3rd in 3 weeks from the recent peak) and pace of vaccination picks up in rest of the CY21, we hope and expect the journey will become little smoother. Easing of inflation worries by Fed further adds to the positivity", said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.