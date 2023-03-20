After buying in Adani firms, Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners sell shares worth ₹397 cr in HDFC AMC2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 09:19 PM IST
As per the bulk deal, on NSE, GQQ Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 24,78,905 equity shares at ₹1600.85 per share in HDFC AMC --- aggregating to ₹396.84 crore.
Just a few weeks after making one of the largest investments in Adani Group's firms, Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners has sold equity shares worth nearly ₹397 crore in HDFC AMC through a bulk deal on NSE. On the other hand, SBI Mutual Fund buys shares worth nearly ₹757.41 crore in the HDFC-backed mutual fund company.
