Just a few weeks after making one of the largest investments in Adani Group's firms, Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners has sold equity shares worth nearly ₹397 crore in HDFC AMC through a bulk deal on NSE. On the other hand, SBI Mutual Fund buys shares worth nearly ₹757.41 crore in the HDFC-backed mutual fund company.

As per the bulk deal, on NSE, GQQ Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 24,78,905 equity shares at ₹1600.85 per share in HDFC AMC --- aggregating to ₹396.84 crore.

Meanwhile, in the bulk deal, SBI MF purchased 47,33,788 equity shares at ₹1,600 apiece in HDFC AMC --- aggregating to ₹757.41 crore.

On NSE, HDFC AMC's stock price closed at ₹1,681 apiece marginally up on Monday from the previous closing of ₹1,678.15 apiece. The stock touched a new 52-week low of ₹1,589.50 apiece.

In the initial days of March, Rajiv Jain's GQG which is the leading US-based global equity investment boutiques, made one of the largest mega buying in an open market in Adani Group stocks.

GQG bought ₹15,446 crore in a series of secondary block deals in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, and Adani Total Gas.

With this ₹15,446 crore investment, GQG becomes a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure.

Coming to HDFC AMC, JM Financial recently set a 'Buy' recommendation with a target price of ₹2,550 apiece on the company.

Also, Prabhudas Lilladher in its recent report said, "Post-merger, HDFCAMC could gain more share of gross MF sales by HDFCB, as currently it accounts for only 25% (peers at 70-98%). Better asset mix and cost control led to healthy profitability with operating yields at 36bps which should sustain. Valuation is at 22.5x FY25E core EPS; we assign a multiple of 27x to arrive at TP of Rs2100.

In Q3FY23, HDFC AMC reported 3% YoY growth in net profit to ₹369.5 crore, while its revenue climbed by 2% YoY to ₹559.6 crore. Its operating profit from the core asset management business saw muted performance to ₹397.4 crore.

