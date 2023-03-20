Also, Prabhudas Lilladher in its recent report said, "Post-merger, HDFCAMC could gain more share of gross MF sales by HDFCB, as currently it accounts for only 25% (peers at 70-98%). Better asset mix and cost control led to healthy profitability with operating yields at 36bps which should sustain. Valuation is at 22.5x FY25E core EPS; we assign a multiple of 27x to arrive at TP of Rs2100.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}