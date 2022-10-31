After declaring 700% interim dividend, IT stock trades ex-dividend today2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 09:46 AM IST
- The company fixed Tuesday, November 1 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend
Shares of Sonata Software Ltd started trading ex-dividend on the BSE in Monday's trading session, a day ahead of the record date for its declared interim dividend that it had announcing with its second quarter earnings for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23. Sonata Software shares were down about 0.3% at ₹512 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals.