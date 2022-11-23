After declaring ₹15.5 interim dividend, Hindustan Zinc shares trade ex-dividend today2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 09:23 AM IST
- Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc's board approved the second interim dividend of ₹15.50 per equity share
Shares of Hindustan Zinc started trading ex-dividend in Wednesday's session, a day ahead of its record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend. Hindustan Zinc shares were trading nearly a per cent lower at ₹302 apiece on the BSE in opening deals.