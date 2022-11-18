After declaring first interim dividend at 200%, HAL shares trade ex-dividend today2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 09:48 AM IST
- HAL said that the record date for the payment of first interim dividend will be Monday, the 21st November
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) started trading ex-dividend on Friday, ahead of its record date for the first interim dividend of ₹20 per share that the company had announced while declaring its second quarter earnings for the current fiscal. HAL shares plunged more than a per cent to ₹2,641 apiece on the BSE in opening deals.