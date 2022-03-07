After early glitch, NSE says indices updating normally now

After early glitch, NSE says indices updating normally now1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
- Earlier the exchange had said trading in all segments is functioning normally, but Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted.
The National Stock Exchange on Monday said trading in all segments on the exchange had normalized and broadcast had resumed in all indices after a technical glitch in early trade.
Earlier the exchange had said "Trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed."
Prices of several stocks had stopped getting updated on Monday, minutes after the opening bell. “There is an issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across all members. Please check 20 market depth before placing orders or place orders on BSE," broking platform Zerodha, too, tweeted.
BSE though said trade on its platform was normal.
Benchmark share indices were deep in the red on Monday amid heightened geopolitical worries. Investors lost over ₹6 lakh crore in early trade today amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. A significant jump in oil prices and other commodities added to investors' woes.
Currently, the 30-share Sensex was down 2.4% at 53,075, while Nifty 50 slumped 2% to around 15,910.
“The extraordinary uncertainty triggered by the war has pushed commodity markets into turmoil. Crude at $ 128 is a big shock. This can impact global growth and aggravate inflationary pressures. In India, growth will be lower and inflation higher than projected for FY 23," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
