After gaining 114% in 6 months, this multibagger stock declares 1:5 stock split

In a stock exchange filing, the company said that its Board of Directors has considered and approved “1. In suppression of resolution passed at the Board Meeting held on 10th September 2022, Increase in Authorised Share Capital upto Rs. 12,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crore only) divided into 2,40,00,000 (Two Crore Forty Lakh) equity shares of the Company, having a face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each and consequent alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the company, subject to the approval of members of the company. 2. Sub-Division/Split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each to 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each. fully paid-up, subject to approval of members. The record date for sub-division/split shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange."