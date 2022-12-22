After gaining 140% YTD, this small cap stock declares 6:1 rights issue

The stock has appreciated 56.96% over the past six months and 24.27% over the past month. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹44.40 on (12/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹12.35 on (27/12/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 19.81% below the 1-year high and 188.25% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 0.78% and a public shareholding of 99.22%. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days SMA but below the 10 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).