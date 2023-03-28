After gaining 60% from 52-week-low this small-cap sets record date for stock split

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed 28th April, 2023 as the “Record date" for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division of the equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up to Face Value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up. Upon sub-division of face of value of each share from Rs. 5/- to Rs. 2/-, all fractions resulting from the sub-division of equity shares shall be consolidated into whole equity shares and the same will be disposed of at the market price and the net proceeds (less expenses, if any) will be distributed proportionately, as far as practicable, to the members concerned," said the Board of Jost's Engineering Company in a stock exchange filing.