After gaining 620% YTD, multibagger stock sets record date for 1:2 stock split

The shares of Rajnish Wellness Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹29.60 apiece level, up by 0.17% from the previous close of ₹29.55. The stock recorded a total volume of 4,60,460 shares. The stock produced a phenomenal multibagger return of 2,060.15% over the course of the previous year, and on a YTD basis, the trend has continued to provide a multibagger return of 623.72% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹31.00 on (28/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1.30 on (04/01/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 2,176.92% above the 1 year low and 4.51% below the recent 1 year high. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 16.05% and a public stake of 83.95%. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).