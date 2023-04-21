Small-cap firm Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd has a market valuation of ₹93.21 Cr at today's close. The company produces bespoke brass fittings, forging tools, transformer parts, and other brass parts. The shares of Sprayking Agro Equipment closed today at a fresh 52-week-high level after the Board declares record date for 2:3 bonus issue.

“This is to inform you that the Company has fixed April 30, 2023 as the revised record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3 * i.e 2 (two) new fully paid up equity shares for every 3(three) existing fully paid up equity share held, subject to the approval of the shareholders on 21st April, 2023 to be held through Postal Ballot," said the Board of Directors of Sprayking Agro Equipment in a stock exchange filing today.

According to the firm, its post-bonus issue paid-up capital would be up to Rs. 10,56,79,483 and consist of the current 63,40,769 equity shares as well as bonus shares up to 42,27,179 equity shares at Rs. 10 each. Pre-bonus issue paid-up capital for the firm is Rs. 6,34,07,690, consisting of 63,40,769 equity shares at Rs. 10 apiece.

During Q4FY22, the company recorded a net income of ₹15.62 Cr and a net expenditure of ₹15.50 Cr. The company said its operating profit reached ₹0.12 Cr and a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹0.47 Cr during Q4FY22. The company reported a net profit of ₹0.35 Cr and an EPS of ₹1.09 during the quarter ended March 2022. The company is yet to declare its Q4FY23 earnings.

The shares of Sprayking Agro Equipment closed today on the BSE at a fresh 52-week-high level of ₹147 apiece, up by 1.38% from the previous close of ₹145.00. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 12,000 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 565.16% and on a YTD basis, it has given a multibagger return of 251.67% so far in 2023. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹20.10 on (18/07/2022), indicating that after touching a new 52-week-high the stock was today seen trading 631.34% above the 1 year low. Sprayking Agro Equipment reported 36.41% promoter shareholding in Q4FY23 and 63.59% public stake.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

