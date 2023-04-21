After gaining over 560% in 1 year, multibagger stock sets record date for 2:3 bonus issue2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 05:26 PM IST
- Small-cap firm Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd has a market valuation of ₹93.21 Cr at today's close.
Small-cap firm Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd has a market valuation of ₹93.21 Cr at today's close. The company produces bespoke brass fittings, forging tools, transformer parts, and other brass parts. The shares of Sprayking Agro Equipment closed today at a fresh 52-week-high level after the Board declares record date for 2:3 bonus issue.
