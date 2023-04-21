After gaining over 560% in 1 year, multibagger stock sets record date for 2:3 bonus issue

The shares of Sprayking Agro Equipment closed today on the BSE at a fresh 52-week-high level of ₹147 apiece, up by 1.38% from the previous close of ₹145.00. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 12,000 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 565.16% and on a YTD basis, it has given a multibagger return of 251.67% so far in 2023. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹20.10 on (18/07/2022), indicating that after touching a new 52-week-high the stock was today seen trading 631.34% above the 1 year low. Sprayking Agro Equipment reported 36.41% promoter shareholding in Q4FY23 and 63.59% public stake.