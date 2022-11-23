After giving 578% return YTD, this multibagger stock issues 15:10 bonus shares

After giving 578% return YTD, this multibagger stock issues 15:10 bonus shares2 min read . 08:25 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹76.66 Cr, Naysaa Securities Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the financial services industry.
With a market valuation of ₹76.66 Cr, Naysaa Securities Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the financial services industry. The company provides products and services for the Indian Stock Market as well as financial advising services. In its meeting conducted today, November 23, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors considered and authorised 15:10 bonus shares.
The company said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, This is to submit that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today, Wednesday, November 23, 2022 has, interalia, considered and approved the following matter:- 1. Increase in existing authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 4,40,00,000/- (Rupees Four Crores Forty Lakhs only) divided into 44,00,000 (Forty Four Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs.11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crores only) divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crores Ten Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to shareholder’s approval; 2. Issuance of fully paid -up Bonus Shares in the ratio of Fifteen (15) Fully paid -up share for every Ten (10) fully paid -up shares held, subject to shareholder’s approval; 3. Decided to convey Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Monday, 19th December, 2022 at 11.30 A.M. at registered office of the Company at 102/104, Shivam Chambers, S. V. Road, Goregaon (W), Mumbai — 400062; 4. Appointed M/s. Nishant Jawasa & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizers to scrutinize the voting process in a fair & transparent manner."
The last closing price of Naysaa Securities Ltd was recorded on 22nd November 2022 at ₹176.45 apiece, up by 9.97% from the previous close of ₹160.45. The stock price has risen from ₹14.51 as of 26th September 2014 to the current market price logging in an all-time high of ₹1,116.06%. The stock price rose from ₹36.64 on November 24, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 381.58% in the last 5 years. The stock price jumped from Rs. 26.95 on November 24, 2021, to the current market price during the course of 1 year, resulting in a multibagger return of 554.73%. The stock price has gone up from ₹25.99 on January 6th to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 578.91%, on a YTD basis. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter stake of 46.92% and a public stake of 53.09%.
