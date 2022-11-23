After giving 578% return YTD, this multibagger stock issues 15:10 bonus shares

The company said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, This is to submit that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today, Wednesday, November 23, 2022 has, interalia, considered and approved the following matter:- 1. Increase in existing authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 4,40,00,000/- (Rupees Four Crores Forty Lakhs only) divided into 44,00,000 (Forty Four Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs.11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crores only) divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crores Ten Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to shareholder’s approval; 2. Issuance of fully paid -up Bonus Shares in the ratio of Fifteen (15) Fully paid -up share for every Ten (10) fully paid -up shares held, subject to shareholder’s approval; 3. Decided to convey Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Monday, 19th December, 2022 at 11.30 A.M. at registered office of the Company at 102/104, Shivam Chambers, S. V. Road, Goregaon (W), Mumbai — 400062; 4. Appointed M/s. Nishant Jawasa & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizers to scrutinize the voting process in a fair & transparent manner."