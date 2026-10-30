After IPO listing, Jio Platforms Q2 results 2026 announced: Check ARPU, profit, revenue, EBITDA, Subscriber Base details

Jio Platforms Q2 results 2026: Mukesh Ambani’s telecom giant, Jio Platforms, reported its quarterly earnings for the first time since listing. Backed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Jio Platforms reported a 13.7% yearly growth in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹8,389 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

Jio Platforms quarterly results have come days after its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, October 28. Here are all the details about Jio Platforms Q2 profit, revenue, Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), revenue, EBITDA and subscriber base details.

Jio Platforms Q2 result: Profit jumps 13.7% YoY, revenue up 11.4% Net profit increased by 13.7% on a yearly basis to ₹8,389 crore in Q2FY27 against ₹7,379 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its net profit stood at ₹7,764 crore in Q1FY27. Jio’s net revenue from operations surged to ₹40,475 crore in Q2FY27, up 11.4% from ₹36,332 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Jio Q2 results 2026: EBITDA growth The company reported an EBITDA growth of 17% on an annual basis, which was led by revenue growth and operating leverage during the quarter under review. Its quarterly EBITDA stood at ₹21,879 crore, up 16.6% on an annual basis.

Jio Q2 ARPU growth, subscriber base details Jio Platforms’ ARPU increased to ₹218.8 with promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers offsetting better subscriber mix and increased usage, as per the company’s press release issued on Friday.

The capita data consumption was 44.2 GB/ month with total data traffic growth of 22.1% Y-o-Y during 2Q FY27. The telecom major recorded a monthly churn at 1.6% with net subscriber addition of 9.1 million during the quarter under review.