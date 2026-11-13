After IPO listing, NSE shares hit ₹2,000 mark for the first time - Buy, sell or hold? What stock market experts say

NSE share price: Extending the uptrend during the early morning session on Friday, NSE shares crossed the psychological ₹2000 mark and hit a new peak of ₹2007.60 per share on the BSE. While hitting this new peak, the NSE shares crossed the ₹2000 mark for the first time after the IPO listing. By 11:50 AM, the NSE share price was trading around ₹1,988 per share, up over 21% from the 52-week low of ₹1,640.25 per share. This 52-week low was made after the selling pressure witnessed in the NSE shares after listing of the NSE IPO in September 2026.

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According to stock market experts, NSE shares have been on an uptrend after hitting the 52-week low of ₹1640.25 per share. They said that NSE share price has crossed the psychological ₹2000 for the first time post-IPO listing. So, it would be important to see whether it closes above the net weighted average price of ₹1995, or below this level.

NSE share price outlook Calling NSE shares as a hedge against volatility, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “NSE is a market leader in cash equities, index F&O, stock F&O, and clearing & settlement. Around 60% of its operating revenue comes from the F&O derivative trading, which is almost unchallenged with BSE being the nearest rival with a long gap. So, NSE is expected to continue its uptrend as it reported a strong Q2 Results 2026. Its subsidiary NSE Clearing reported a total income of ₹1,152 crore (up 16% YoY) and a PAT of ₹597 crore in H1 FY27.”

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Jefferies India is also bullish on NSE shares. The global investment bank expects a fast growth in the NSE's revenue. Jefferies India believes the NSE's operating revenue CAGR was 6% between FY24-26, as its equity F&O business was adversely impacted by regulatory changes and higher taxes. We think these are now largely in the base. Hence, expect growth to improve to 15% over FY27-29e, driven by (1) equity options market share stabilising at 65%, (2) cash equity turnover growing at 16% led by IPOs, promoter/PE sell-downs, and (3) tech infra revenues growing at 23% CAGR.

NSE share price target Calling NSE shares a ‘portfolio stock’, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “NSE share price is a portfolio stock. So, there is no point booking profit, if someone is having this stock in portfolio. On breaking above ₹2,000, the NSE share price may soon touch ₹2,200 mark.”

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Unveiling the investment strategy for fresh investors, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The net average weighted average price of NSE share price today is ₹1995. If the stock closes above ₹1995, then we can expect the bull trend to further continue. However, on closing below ₹1995, there can be some profit booking in the stock. One can maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹1970 and hold the scrip for long.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).