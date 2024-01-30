After Monday's steep climb, prepare for more volatility in stocks
Summary
- The NSE’s benchmark Nifty closed 1.8% higher at 21,737.60 points, while BSE’s Sensex ended 1.76% higher at 71,941.57, their biggest gains since 4 December.
Energy and financials stocks propelled stock market indices to their best gain in over eight weeks on Monday, led by a rally in shares of index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Even as investor wealth in BSE-listed companies jumped by ₹6 trillion, the market may be headed for more volatile waters, with the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) VIX or fear index rising 13% on Monday.