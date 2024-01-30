After Monday's steep climb, prepare for more volatility in stocks

Banks rebounded, after disappointing earnings by HDFC Bank Ltd triggered a rout across banking stocks last week. Led by a 1.34% rise in HDFC Bank, financial services, which has the highest weightage among all sectors, added 1.56% after slipping 6.3% in the past seven sessions. Private sector banks rallied on the back of on domestic institutions buying up these stocks as they turn “value picks," said Manish Jain, a fund manager at Centrum India.