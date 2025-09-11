After months of decline, this new-age tech stock rebounds 100% in just 9 weeks. Is it in your portfolio?

Travel service provider Yatra Online has staged a strong comeback in recent weeks after a prolonged period of stress, delivering stellar returns to shareholders who had long awaited a rebound.

The company’s shares, from their July 2025 lows of ₹81 apiece, have gained 100% to trade at the current level of ₹163, doubling investors' wealth in just nine weeks, even as the broader market remained volatile.

The latest rally has also pushed the stock to its highest level since March and it is now 16% below its all-time high of ₹194 apiece, recorded in February 2024.

The sudden reversal in sentiment was triggered after the company reported stellar performance in the June quarter, with growth rates in the quarter beating the company's annual guidance, despite disruptions in travel in India due to cross-border tensions.

The robust performance also led brokerage firms to lift their target prices on the stock, making it one of the best turnaround stocks of 2025 so far.

Delivered robust numbers in Q1 The company reported a 108% YoY jump in revenue to ₹210 crore in Q1, driven by a higher corporate travel mix and a larger share of hotels and packages.

EBITDA was up 247% YoY, and PAT grew 4x YoY to ₹16 crore, driven by strong performance in the corporate business and in the higher-margin H&P businesses on account of continued momentum in MICE and standalone hotel cross-selling to existing customers.

During the June quarter, the company said it signed 34 new customers in its corporate business, with an annual billing potential of ₹2 billion.

Following the company’s Q1 performance, Investec raised its price target to ₹175 from ₹155 and retained a 'Buy' rating, citing a consistently profitable portfolio. Antique Stock Broking also increased its target price to ₹175 from ₹136, citing stronger hotel performance and growth in the corporate segment.

Retail investors boost holdings in June quarter The stock made its stock market debut in September 2023 and remained higher for the following four months before entering a one-way slide that continued until June 2025.

Despite this prolonged weak performance, retail investors remain bullish on the company’s growth prospects, as evidenced by a steady rise in their shareholding, which stood at 13.6% in the June quarter, up from 7.5% in the same period last year. At current levels, the stock is trading 15% above its IPO price of ₹142.

Yatra Online is India’s largest corporate travel services provider and one of the country’s leading consumer travel companies. Through its website, mobile applications, corporate SaaS platform, and other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices, and book a wide range of services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, and rail ticketing.