After muni-bond ‘bloodbath,’ expectations for 2023 are muted
- Buy-and-hold investing gains appeal as interest rates rise
State and local government bonds are on track to post their worst yearly performance since 1981, a deep slump for an investment prized for safety and stability.
“This year was a bloodbath," said Nicholos Venditti, a municipal bond fund portfolio manager with Allspring Global Investments. “It was a bloodbath in munis the same way it was across all asset classes."
Munis lost 8.3% through Dec. 23, according to Bloomberg index data, driving the total value of the market below $4 trillion for the first time since 2014, as the Federal Reserve pushed interest rates higher to fight inflation.
That isn’t as bad as the 18% loss on the S&P 500 or the 12% drop on a Bloomberg Treasury index for the same period. But it is still a massive decline for municipal bonds, which are paid back by ultrareliable revenues governments collect from taxes and fees.
Investors fled munis this year even as public coffers swelled and money managers boasted of historic bargains. Municipal-bond mutual funds lost money for 17 consecutive weeks through mid-December, according to Refinitiv Lipper, bringing this year’s total outflows to more than $90 billion, a 20-year record.
As fund managers unloaded bonds, prices fell further, leading more investors to cash out. “It’s kind of a herd mentality," said Cumberland Advisors director of fixed income John Mousseau.
A Massachusetts general-obligation bond that matures in 2048 traded this month at 80 cents on the dollar, down from its February issuance price of 101 cents. Prices fall as yields rise because the prospect of forthcoming higher-yielding debt makes outstanding bonds with lower coupons less valuable.
“To see solid credits trading at 70 or 80 cents on the dollar—normally you would think it’s distressed," said Jon Barasch, director of municipal evaluations at financial analytics company ICE Data Services. “But it’s just kind of the new world we’re in."
When the city of Chicago got upgraded to investment grade from junk status last month by Moody’s Investors Service, twelve-year bonds sold in December 2021 ticked up to 100 cents on the dollar, from 94 cents. But they remained well below their issuance price of 126 cents.
Some analysts and money managers saw a silver lining to the 2022 selloff: It brought a reset after years of rock-bottom rates. Those had reduced the benefit of munis’ tax advantages, while attracting risky borrowers to the generally ultrasafe market.
“2022 was really about normalization," said Paul Malloy, head of municipals at Vanguard Group.
Interest on municipal bonds is exempt from federal and usually state taxes, making a muni yield of 5% equivalent to a yield on a taxable bond of around 8% for a household in the top tax bracket. Over the past several years, investors eager for tax-exempt yield provided ready buyers for speculative projects that ran into trouble or defaulted.
This year, issuance of muni high-yield debt through mid-December was 42% lower than last year, according to a Municipal Market Analytics analysis of Bloomberg data. Credit concerns were a key factor driving the decrease, said managing director Lisa Washburn.
Total municipal-bond issuance fell 22% through Dec. 21, according to Refinitiv data. Most of the decline came from a more than 50% drop in refinancings as rates rose.
Past muni market slumps have been followed by huge rebounds. Losses of 10% in 1981, also a year of repeated Fed interest rate increases, were followed by gains of more than 40% in 1982. In 2013, declines spurred by worriesabout potential defaultsand expectations that Fed officials would begin dialing back easy-money policies were followed by returns of 9%, the highest in the past decade.
Analysts are more sober about 2023.
Consider the math mapped out by Mr. Venditti: Ifinterest rates and government finances stay where they are today, muni-bond prices can be expected to remain steady and total returns for next year will be roughly equivalent to muni yields. That would likely be somewhere around 3.5%, the year-to-date yield on the S&P Municipal Bond Index.
There are signs that rates could rise further, however, and government finances could deteriorate.
Fed officials’ statements point to additional rate increases next year, if at a slower pace. At the same time, municipal credit could weaken in response to inflation and slowing tax collections. A report by Citigroup Inc. projected that ratings firm downgrades will exceed upgrades in 2023.
One pain point is state and local pension funds, many of which already have less cash on hand than they will need to cover promised benefits. Many will pay out higher pension checks to keep pace with inflation. Most have been hard-hit by stock-market losses. Those things will drive up the yearly amount states, cities and school districts must contribute to retirement funds for firefighters, police, teachers and other public workers.
For some investors, rising rates and volatility are reviving interest in traditional buy-and-hold muni-bond strategies. While they have to be vigilant about triggering high tax rates on some bonds purchased below face value, investors have a chance at yields that have been difficult to find over the past decade.
Jason Cole, a certified financial planner in Mt. Laurel, N.J., said he is selling muni mutual and exchange-traded fund shares on behalf of clients and buying muni bonds outright. That allows clients to harvest tax losses and then collect predictable biannual coupon payments at historically high yields—rather than having to worry about possible fluctuations in mutual-fund payouts.
“In a world of uncertainty and extreme volatility in equity and fixed-income markets," Mr. Cole said, “you know that every six months you’re going to get a predictable amount of income that you can use for your family’s cash needs."
