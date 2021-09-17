“The bad bank idea has been a point of discussion and debate in India for many years. But now the idea has been operationalised with FM Nirmala Sitharaman laying down the road map for the National Asset Reconstruction Company to take off. The NARC that takes over the bad debts of the banks will be given government guarantee to issue ₹30600 cr of security receipts. The banks will get 15% as cash and 85% as security receipts. Since the banks will remove these NPAs from their balance sheets, they can focus on lending activities that can help trigger a fresh round of credit off take that the economy badly needs," said Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services.