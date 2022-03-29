The BSE has invited applications for the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for the stock exchange. “BSE India Inviting applications for the post of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO),"BSE India tweeted.

In an advertisement posted, the 1875-established BSE said it is looking for a results-oriented leader having an experience of 20 years, with the "highest ethical standards".

Understanding of the financial markets, technology and operations are the desired qualities in the candidate, the advertisement said.

A market-savvy leader with an entrepreneurial approach, capable of working in a closely regulated and supervised system, is being sought, it added.

She or he must be having prior experience in managing expectations of diverse stakeholders, including regulators, investors, customers and employees, and should meet Capital markets regulator Sebi's eligibility criteria.

The candidate should hold a post-graduation or master's degree, and the compensation will be as per industry standards, the advertisement noted.

The appointment may be for a period of up to five years, it said, specifying April 23 as the last date for submission of applications

Salary details for the post were not publically announced, but the ad promises that “compensation and perquisites will be in accordance with industry standards". It also states that the position is based in Mumbai.

The move comes at a time when NSE has also initiated a similar process for its chief.

Interestingly, some reports mention that Chauhan is in the race to take over the corner office at NSE, PTI reported.

Here’s how to apply:

— The application will be held in strict confidence. Interested candidates can send their CVS via email bse2022@egonzehnder.com latest by 9 pm IST on April 23.

— Queries will be answered via phone (+91 2240767000) and email (se2022@egonzehnder.com and bse2022@egonzehnder.com)

