One of the leading PET film manufacturers, Polyplex Corporation (Polyplex) witnessed buying sentiment on Wednesday ahead of its record date for an interim dividend to the tune of 550% for the fiscal year FY23. Polyplex has a strong track record of paying dividend benefits to its investors. Polyplex is a multibagger stock and has given triple-digit returns to its investors in 2 years.
One of the leading PET film manufacturers, Polyplex Corporation (Polyplex) witnessed buying sentiment on Wednesday ahead of its record date for an interim dividend to the tune of 550% for the fiscal year FY23. Polyplex has a strong track record of paying dividend benefits to its investors. Polyplex is a multibagger stock and has given triple-digit returns to its investors in 2 years.
On BSE, Polyplex stock ended at ₹1, 839.05apiece higher by ₹16.85 or 0.92%. The stock climbed by at least 1.6% with an intraday high of ₹1,850 apiece earlier today.
On BSE, Polyplex stock ended at ₹1, 839.05apiece higher by ₹16.85 or 0.92%. The stock climbed by at least 1.6% with an intraday high of ₹1,850 apiece earlier today.
The company's market cap is around ₹5,773.23 crore.
The company's market cap is around ₹5,773.23 crore.
Polyplex is a multibagger stock and has skyrocketed by more than 143% in 2 years. The stock was merely around ₹760 apiece on November 23, 2020.
Polyplex is a multibagger stock and has skyrocketed by more than 143% in 2 years. The stock was merely around ₹760 apiece on November 23, 2020.
Meanwhile, compared to its 52-week low of ₹1,661 apiece that was recorded on November 23, 2021, the stock has surged by nearly 11.4% on Dalal Street.
Meanwhile, compared to its 52-week low of ₹1,661 apiece that was recorded on November 23, 2021, the stock has surged by nearly 11.4% on Dalal Street.
Polyplex is in focus as the stock will turn ex-dividend on November 24.
Polyplex is in focus as the stock will turn ex-dividend on November 24.
The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹55 per equity share (which includes a special dividend of ₹35 per share) having a face value of ₹10 each. It fixed November 25 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend.
The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹55 per equity share (which includes a special dividend of ₹35 per share) having a face value of ₹10 each. It fixed November 25 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend.
At the current market price, Polyplex's dividend yield is at 5.64%.
At the current market price, Polyplex's dividend yield is at 5.64%.
In FY22 alone, the company paid a dividend of 1,040% aggregating to ₹104 per equity share.
In FY22 alone, the company paid a dividend of 1,040% aggregating to ₹104 per equity share.
During the second quarter of FY23, the company registered a consolidated net profit of ₹115.02 crore climbing massively against ₹96.04 crore in Q2FY22. This profitability was attributable to owners. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,089.29 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹1,547.58 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.
During the second quarter of FY23, the company registered a consolidated net profit of ₹115.02 crore climbing massively against ₹96.04 crore in Q2FY22. This profitability was attributable to owners. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,089.29 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹1,547.58 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.
On a standalone basis, the company's Q2FY23 PAT rose to ₹38.36 crore versus ₹18.84 crore in Q2FY22. Revenue from operations was at ₹467.89 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹410.95 crore in the same quarter last year.
On a standalone basis, the company's Q2FY23 PAT rose to ₹38.36 crore versus ₹18.84 crore in Q2FY22. Revenue from operations was at ₹467.89 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹410.95 crore in the same quarter last year.
Polyplex had an earnings per share of ₹12.22 by end of the September 2022 quarter.
Polyplex had an earnings per share of ₹12.22 by end of the September 2022 quarter.
Polyplex Corp has the seventh-largest capacity of polyester (PET) film globally. The company's capabilities include both thin and thick PET film in a wide range of thickness and surface properties covering a spectrum of applications.
Polyplex Corp has the seventh-largest capacity of polyester (PET) film globally. The company's capabilities include both thin and thick PET film in a wide range of thickness and surface properties covering a spectrum of applications.
Further, Polyplex has a diversified portfolio including BOPP, Blown PP/PE, and CPP films produced in state-of-the-art plants with economic size. Integrated downstream capabilities of Metallizing, Holography, Silicone Coating, Offline Chemical Coating, Extrusion Coating, and Transfer Metallized Paper deliver further value-added products.
Further, Polyplex has a diversified portfolio including BOPP, Blown PP/PE, and CPP films produced in state-of-the-art plants with economic size. Integrated downstream capabilities of Metallizing, Holography, Silicone Coating, Offline Chemical Coating, Extrusion Coating, and Transfer Metallized Paper deliver further value-added products.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.