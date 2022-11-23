One of the leading PET film manufacturers, Polyplex Corporation (Polyplex) witnessed buying sentiment on Wednesday ahead of its record date for an interim dividend to the tune of 550% for the fiscal year FY23. Polyplex has a strong track record of paying dividend benefits to its investors. Polyplex is a multibagger stock and has given triple-digit returns to its investors in 2 years.

